Tuesday, September 7, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, was interviewed on Inooro TV on Tuesday where he outlined his strategies and why he wants to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

During the interview, Mudavadi unveiled his economic blueprint on how he will revive the country’s economy which is in the doldrums.

On the issue of his running mate, Mudavadi said he’s likely to pick his running mate from Central Kenya due to the fact that they have a high number of voters and therefore putting him in a better position to clinch power.

On whether he will endorse Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, Mudavadi maintained that his name must be on the presidential ballot.

“I instead ask Raila Odinga to support my presidential bid in 2022,” Mudavadi said after he was asked about whether he will support Raila Odinga for the top seat in 2022.

