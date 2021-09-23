Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has warned of dire consequences if President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, continue reading from different scripts.

Since March 2018, Uhuru and Ruto have been reading from different scripts and this, according to Mudavadi, has affected the economy of the country.

Mudavadi also said the disagreement between Uhuru and Ruto is dangerous for the country, especially the security sector which requires the inputs of both the Head of State and his deputy.

The former Finance Minister concluded by urging the two leaders to put aside their differences and work for Kenyans.

“All I can tell you is it is unprecedented that there can be such a division that affects service delivery.

“It creates a split in the Cabinet, it creates a split in the civil service. And it can be extended to security agencies which can be very dangerous for this country and any country,” Mudavadi said

Mudavadi‘s remarks come at a time religious leaders in the country are laying plans of reconciling the duo before the 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST