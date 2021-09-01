Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 1, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, took his campaigns to Nandi County where he tore Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga into pieces as he sought to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in State House, come the 2022 General Election.

Speaking to the Nandi electorate, Mudavadi warned Kenyans against electing Ruto or Raila as president or else they will regret it. He termed the two leaders angry and bitter.

According to the ANC leader, Ruto and Raila are not only angry leaders but also bitter with no capacity to lead the country.

“When you see Ruto’s face, anger, when you see Raila’s face, anger. You see anger, you see bitterness,” the ANC party leader stated.

Mudavadi argued that he was the best person fit to succeed Uhuru as he is a happy leader and does not harbor any bitterness.

“I am asking you Kenyans when you look at me, do you see anger? Do you see bitterness?” posed Mudavadi.

Mudavadi was attending the burial ceremony of Mama Ezinah Kaluhi Swadi, the late wife of Hon Jackson Swadi, the ANC MCA for Kibwareng Ward, Nandi County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST