Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 25, 2021 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) is in disarray after KANU Chairman Gideon Moi began talks with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga for a possible coalition ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Confirming the new developments that have left Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Muyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) at crossroads without knowing what to do next, ODM Chairman John Mbadi noted that Gideon Moi and Raila are in talks and are keen on working together in the upcoming polls.

During a fund drive in Migori, Mbadi made it clear that ODM is also capitalising on the political transfer window to build a strong team that would battle it out with other parties for different positions in the upcoming polls.

“And we are also going to work very closely with KANU led by Gideon Moi. As Kenyans we are working together towards uniting this country,” Mbadi stated.

His sentiments were echoed by Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi, who insisted that the future of the country lies in the unity of political leaders.

“We believe the future of this country lies in unity of purpose which can only come through coalitions and progressive alliances such as the one ODM is currently engaged in with our worthy partners in One Kenya Alliance especially KANU and with Jubilee,” he noted.

This comes just a day after Moi promised to make the big declaration about 2022 next week at Bomas of Kenya when KANU delegates meet.

Sources have intimated that the alleged coalition between Gideon Moi and Raila Odinga ahead of 2022 has the blessings of President Uhuru Kenyatta who has made it clear that he doesn’t want his Deputy, William Ruto, to succeed him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST