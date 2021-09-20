Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, means business as far as transforming Mt. Kenya is concerned.

This is after he appointed Simon Gikuru as the ANC acting Secretary-General, one year after Barrack Muluka stepped down.

Gakuru was first unveiled in Meru where Mudavadi held a political engagement with the County Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

In a statement on Twitter, ANC said that Mr. Gakuru has what it takes to champion the ideals of the party and wished him well in the role.

“The Party Leader has named Simon Gakuru as the acting party Secretary-General. Mudavadi said the young Makerere-trained lawyer has what it takes to champion the party ideals to greater heights, as the ANC party, we congratulate Mr. Gakuru and wish him all the best,” said ANC.

This comes even as his competitors, among them Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, are busy selling their manifestos in Mt. Kenya with a promise of creating jobs for the Kikuyu youth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST