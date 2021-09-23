Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is a million years away from the presidency, going by the results of the latest opinion poll.

The poll conducted by one of the local dailies had asked ‘Would you vote for Musalia Mudavadi as President in 2022?’

In the poll, 71 percent of the respondents said NO while only 29 percent said YES.

This is a big blow to Mudavadi, who is currently using high-end choppers in traversing the country to hunt for votes.

In his rallies, Mudavadi, who is a former Finance Minister, has been saying he will prioritise job creation, fight corruption and reduce the public debt once he occupies the house on the hill.

The ANC boss has also been saying that his administration will prioritise agriculture, which is the country’s economic backbone by introducing incentives to farmers and businesses, carry out far-reaching agrarian reforms as well as transform agriculture activities into industrial business concerns.

Here is the opinion poll results

The Kenyan DAILY POST.