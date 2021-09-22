Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed a previous statement issued by his deputy, Ayub Savula, that the party was courting Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as his running mate.

Speaking during an interview, Mudavadi stated that Savula made the comments in the peak of excitement.

Savula had told the press that the ANC was courting Waiguru because she was having problems in the Jubilee Party.

“We are not courting any specific person for the running mate position. We are open. Savula made the comments in his peak of excitement.

“I asked him and he said that they were personal statements.

“No such commitment has been made,” Mudavadi stated.

Savula had accompanied Waiguru to the EACC headquarters to record a statement over Ksh52.8 million pending bills by her government.

“We are courting Anne Waiguru as ANC. We don’t want her intimidated by anyone, we know it’s because of politics and that it is very difficult to sell a certain party and a certain individual who is standing as a candidate,” Savula stated at the time.

Nonetheless, Mudavadi expressed that he would not mind working with a woman running mate in the future.

“Women have produced very good leaders, we have seen it in other jurisdictions.

“They have been more dedicated voters than the men,” he stated.

Mudavadi also expressed that he was likely to select a running mate from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

He stated that leaders from the region had a wealth of experience in governance having produced three presidents.

