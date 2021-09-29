Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has revealed the list of demands issued to ODM Leader Raila Odinga by Mt. Kenya leaders to support him for president in 2022.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, the same day Raila met Mt Kenya Foundation leaders, Kinyanjui made it clear that the mountain region will only work with Raila if he honours the demands tabled.

On top of the demands listed by the Mt Kenya leaders is that the ODM leader picks his running mate from the region.

He insisted that the position of the Deputy President is an irreducible minimum.

Other than the DP post, the first-time governor stated that the Mt Kenya region is also demanding that the former Prime Minister guarantee them powerful positions that will continue to champion the interests of the region in his government.

“On the issue of a running mate, the region has for a very long time, had top seats.”

“So for this time not to be at the top, the least, he could give them is a running mate.”

“Beyond that, there are also other critical positions including ministries, parastatals among other positions.

“Ideally, we would not be asking more than what is due to us,” Kinyanjui remarked.

The outspoken Governor revealed that the change of heart by the Mt Kenya region to back Raila’s quest for the presidency is due to his goodwill to work with the vote-rich region.

He maintained that Raila, through his partnership with President Uhuru Kenyatta, has assured a conducive environment for the business community.

“We are a business community and we want business stability. Whoever guarantees that is somebody we will want to support.”

Governor Kinyanjui stated that Raila has supported the region since the handshake and through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and other legislation, proving that he has the interests of the region at heart.

The Kenyan DAILY POST