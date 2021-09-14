Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – A section of Mt Kenya leaders has accused Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, and former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, of being used by the ‘deep state’ to divide the region.

Mwangi and Kuria, who were initially supporting Deputy President William Ruto in the Mt Kenya region, have backtracked and are currently making demands to Ruto to support his presidential bid in 2022.

Among the demands the two are making is that Ruto must pick his running mate from the Mt Kenya region and also appoint some notable figures from the region to his cabinet and also some ambassadorial positions.

However, speaking on Monday, Murang’a county leaders led by Allan Njihia accused Kuria and Kiunjuri of being selfish and trying to advance their own agenda using the Mt Kenya electorate.

Njihia said the only thing Mt Kenya electorate wants from DP Ruto is better prices for their coffee, tea, milk, miraa and to provide a conducive business environment where everybody will make his /her own money.

“We as Mt Kenya leaders want better prices of our coffee, tea, milk and a good business environment,” Njihia said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST