Tuesday, 07 September 2021 – Business was brought to a standstill for a moment at Mariakani after eight elephants strayed from a nearby park and crossed the busy Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Motorists and passers-by enjoyed unique scenes as the elephants crossed the busy highway.

The stray elephants that had escaped from the park in search of water amid the biting drought in Kilifi County later invaded a village and caused panic.

Officers from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) responded to the distress calls from the villagers in time and contained the situation before the worst happened.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.