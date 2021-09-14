Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula could be Deputy President William Ruto’s mole, going by the person he met on Monday night in Karen, Nairobi.

In a photo that has since gone viral, Wetangula, who is also Ford Kenya Party Leader, was spotted meeting former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, who is DP Ruto’s point man in Western Kenya. Also present was Kiminini MP, Dr. Chris Wamalwa.

Sources say Wetangula, who is One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principal, is preparing to dump the alliance and join Ruto’s hustler movement.

Ruto, 54, has been using Wetangula to spy on his rivals, who include President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga.

Wetangula has been pretending to be against Ruto’s presidential bid during the day but he meets him during the night.

“It just a matter of time before the Senator dumps OKA and joins Ruto’s hustler movement,” said a source who attended the Monday meeting.

