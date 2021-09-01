Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 1, 2021 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria disclosed yesterday that he would not vie for any seat in the 2022 General Election.

Kuria affirmed that he would solely focus on building his Chama Cha Kazi party in the Mt Kenya region.

He noted that the region ought to be taken seriously as it had the most number of voters.

The lawmaker, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, opined that most presidential aspirants had isolated the region while pushing for unity bids through their various political outfits.

“Presidential candidates should treat Mt Kenya with the seriousness it deserves because it will not be business as usual going forward,” Kuria stated.

Through the Chama Cha Kazi party, Kuria insisted that he would push for the dignity of work, sanctity of enterprises, and unity in diversity.

This complicates Ruto’s State House matrix considering that Kuria is among the front runners poised to be Ruto’s running mate in 2022 from Mt. Kenya.

Kuria also condemned some of Ruto’s allies who he claimed had blasted him for refusing to dissolve his party to support UDA.

“I don’t know when I became an outcast for Gachagua to go all over to blasting me for having a party.

“When I sat down with the Deputy President I agreed to support them,” said Kuria.

The Kenyan DAILY POST