Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has today morning sent a cryptic message to the ‘hustler nation’ indicating his next political move.

‘Hustler nation’ is a political movement associated with Deputy President William Ruto, who is planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Kuria has been among a group of Mt Kenya politicians who have been blowing hot and cold when it comes to joining Ruto’s hustler movement.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Kuria, who is also Chama Cha Kazi Party Leader, urged hustlers to reject Genetic Modified Democracy (GMD)

“Dear Hustlers. Say NO to GMD- Genetically Modified Democracy,” Moses Kuria wrote

Kuria‘s statement comes amid calls from Ruto’s allies urging him to dissolve his Chama Cha Kazi Party and Join United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party.

However, the outspoken MP has remained adamant and has vowed to continue supporting the second in command while in his party, Chama Cha Kazi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST