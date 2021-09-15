Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has listed demands that a presidential candidate must meet if he wants the popular Mt Kenya vote in 2022.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kuria said any presidential candidate who wants Mt Kenya vote in 2022 must first appoint his running mate from the vote-rich region.

Kuria also said the region expects to have 40 percent of all government appointments.

“The position of the DP is non-negotiable for the Mt Kenya region commensurate with our votes.

“We also demand 40% of all government appointments,” Kuria said.

Kuria also urged Deputy President William Ruto that he cannot deny them a chance of forming a political party, because they are already in turmoil for not providing a presidential candidate for 2022.

The lawmaker further stated that the Mt Kenya region is on its knees and needs a strong political party so as to negotiate on behalf of the Mumbi lineage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST