Sunday, September 12, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has revealed that he has not been talking with President Uhuru Kenyatta for more than 2 years.

In an interview with one of the local publications on Sunday, Kuria, who is also the Chama Cha Kazi Party Leader, narrated the genesis of his bad blood with the Head of State, who was earlier his friend and confidant.

Kuria said things started going south when Uhuru reprimanded him in 2018 at Sagana State Lodge where Mt Kenya leaders had gathered for a consultative meeting with the President.

“We had left a Mt Kenya MPs meeting in Nyeri in November 2018. Some things were said that did not go down well with me.

“The president those days had this amazing conscience. If he thought he was harsh or unfair to you, he was quick to call, apologise and explain himself which is what he did.

“That is the last time I had an opportunity to have a conversation with him,” Kuria said.

The outspoken legislator said his subsequent comments two months later which insinuated that the Mt Kenya region had been neglected by Uhuru’s administration, drove a wedge between him and the President.

“Barely two months later when I made remarks about the neglect of Mt Kenya region in the now-famous Thika 2019 New Year’s eve, life was never the same again.

“Though we don’t talk, we have kept a respectable distance,” he said.

