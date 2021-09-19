Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 19, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has once again made comments that may indicate that he is a ‘deep state’ mole in Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

Though the firebrand legislator has been maintaining that he is one of Ruto’s foot soldiers, his latest statement indicates otherwise.

On Saturday, Kuria, who appeared in a live interview with one of the local TV stations, supported the increase of fuel prices, saying there is no fault in increasing the price because it is one major way the government of Kenya will get resources to drive the country.

“Kenyans must pay fuel tax, government services are not free,” Kuria said

The legislator also said since the government has exempted taxes from basic commodities like maize flour, wheat flour, bread, rice, and other essential commodities, there is no problem with increasing fuel prices to fund its budget.

This statement by Kuria will anger many Kenyans since prices of basic commodities have already increased due to sharp price increase in fuel products.

