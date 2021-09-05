Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 5, 2021 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has revisited the Kiambaa church massacre at the height of 2007 post-election violence as he lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto and his UDA party over attempts to lock out his party and others from the hustler nation.

Kuria, in a gloves-off approach, noted that history is likely to repeat itself if leaders did not learn from past lessons in reference to the Kiambaa church massacre where a child was thrown back into the burning church.

He condemned the DP and his allies for planning to take the country back to a one-party state like during the KANU regime by declaring UDA as the only vehicle to steer the hustler nation forward.

“It is this lesson that we failed to learn from the warning signals of 1992 and 1997 that led this country to a near Armageddon of 2007/2008 General Election.”

“If we had learnt this lesson in 1992 and 1997, a child who was thrown from the BOTTOM of a Church UP a window on December 30, 2007, would have survived,” Kuria stated.

Kuria simulated the words of the DP affirming that he is a man on a mission to defend the hard-fought democratic gains of the country and would neither yield nor surrender to his rivals.

“UDA is not the only political party in the Hustler Nation Family. Any other narrative is false, outdated, and ill-intentioned,” Kuria pointed out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST