Sunday, September 5, 2021 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has blasted 47 Mt Kenya lawmakers who met Deputy President William Ruto in Nanyuki on Saturday.

During the meeting at Aberdare Cottage Hotel, the lawmakers resolved to use United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as their vehicle for re-election and also endorsed Ruto‘s presidential bid in 2022.

Hours later, Kuria, who didn’t attend the meeting, criticized the lawmakers for labeling other parties as regional, tribal or selfish.

Kuria, who is also the leader of Chama Cha Kazi (CCK), said that UDA is one member of the Hustler Nation and that the Hustler Nation cannot be owned by any particular individual.

“It is also a fact that UDA is perceived to be dominated by incumbent MPs who are hell-bent to lock out their potential challengers out of the 2022 race…further, a party that has only 1 MP and 2 MCAs from Kiambu, Nyandarua, and Nakuru cannot claim to have bragging rights to brand all other parties as regional or tribal,” Kuria said.

Kuria further stated that the decision by the MPs allied to Ruto on Saturday is what destroyed the Jubilee Party, a party which he said was formed with so much hope and enthusiasm.

“It is the clearest attempt to take us to the days of the one-party state and the dark KANU era.

“I was in the clamour for multi-partyism and the second liberation alongside Hon Mwangi Kiunjuri and Hon Martha Karua, as a young and vibrant student leader at the University of Nairobi,” he said.

