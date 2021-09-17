Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 17, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, is among dozens of Tanga Tanga leaders who have camped in Bungoma County to popularise Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

Speaking in Sirisia constituency on Friday, Kuria dismissed claims that he had abandoned DP‘s Ruto hustler movement and maintained that he is ready to form the next government with the second in command.

“Si ati tunakuja pamoja ndiyo tuunde tu serikali, tunakuja pamoja ndiyo tuweze kuunda Kenya ambayo itasuluhisha mashida yako wewe kama hustler wa kawaida.

“Kwa sababu unaweza kuunda serikali ya kuiba mapesa huko, unaweza kuunda serikali ya mambo ya Covid-19 na KEMSA kuiba pesa,” Kuria said.

Kuria also revealed that they have engaged in forming various governments in the past such as those of the former presidents Kibaki, Moi and the current one being held by President Uhuru Kenyatta but they are now focused on forming a hustler government in 2022.

“Tumeunda serikali mingi sana, ya Moi,Jomo, Kibaki. Sahi tumechoka kuunda serikali, tunataka muunde serikali nyinyi mahustler tukuje tunyenyekee mtupatie kazi,” Kuria stated

The Kenyan DAILY POST