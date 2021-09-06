Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has become the first Tangatanga lawmaker to blast Jubilee Party after the party secretary-general, Raphael Tuju, issued a statement condemning Deputy President William Ruto.

During a presser at Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi on Monday, Tuju slammed Ruto over, among a host of other things, recent public disclosures about his wealth.

Tuju asked the second in command to explain to Kenyans how his wealth grew from Sh 100 million in 2015 to several billion in 2021.

“By his own accounts, the deputy president is on video record when he told Kenyans that he was worth Ksh.100 million sometime in 2015. In the intervening 7 years, he has worked very hard in his businesses and now, therefore, he has assets like choppers, hotels, and land worth billions of shillings,” Tuju said.

However, in a fast rejoinder, Kuria poured cold water on Tuju’s statement and likened them to orphans seeking shelter from well-wishers, adding that the ruling party is dead.

“Rest in Peace Jubilee Party. You shall never arise even on resurrection day.

“Good to see your orphans looking for adopters and shelter,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST