Monday, 13 September 2021 – Here are more photos of Leah Kamanda, the lady captured in a viral video assaulting a Bolt driver at night in the company of her drunk friends.

Leah is busy bragging on Instagram even as Netizens put pressure on detectives to swing into action and arrest her and her accomplices for assaulting an innocent man, who was just hustling for his family.

The unbothered lady posted a photo on her Instagram page after she started trending and captioned it,” High on life,”

Is it hard for DCI to arrest this lady?

