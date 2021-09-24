Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 September 2021 – Renowned media personality and Governor Hassan Joho’s former girlfriend, Betty Kyallo, is back on the screen.

The seasoned TV host has landed a lucrative job with DSTV and is set to host a show on Honey TV, a station owned by MultiChoice.

The TV station focuses on lifestyle, fashion, food, weddings, dating as well as reality TV shows.

Betty took to social media and announced the good news with her fans and said she is elated to come back on the screen.

She will be hosting a family show.

“Jesus You Love Me Too Much oo…. This is another Major Announcement.

” have landed a Host Position on Dstv Channel 173 HONEY TV!

“I’m so excited to be back on the screen and doing something fun and family-oriented.

“The show is Mom Vs Wife… A crazy, energetic, family fun show that is coming to your screen soooooo sooon!!!!

“Thank You God. You have surely prepared a table for me,” she wrote.

Here’s a promo of the upcoming TV show that she will be hosting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.