Saturday, September 11, 2021 – Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has challenged Deputy President William Ruto to give his Sugoi home to the poor and downtrodden if he cares about the hustlers in Kenya.

Speaking on Saturday in Mombasa, Joho, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party Leader, said Ruto is filthy rich but pretends to be a hustler.

He said Ruto should share his Sugoi home mansion with the hustlers if he is genuine in uplifting their lives.

The county boss also accused the DP of using ‘hustler narrative’ to divide the country ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

“I want to urge Deputy President William Ruto to surrender his mansion in Sugoi to hustlers if he is really genuine in helping the poor unemployed youths whom he refers as hustlers,” Joho said.

“I also want to advise him not to use the hustler narrative to divide Kenyans along with class since it is very dangerous,” Joho added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST