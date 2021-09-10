Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Former President Daniel Moi’s grandson, Collins Toroitich Kibet, has said he has no source of income and can only cater for his two children’s health insurance.

Appearing before a Nakuru Court yesterday, Collins Toroitich Kibet told the court that he is jobless and therefore unable to meet the Sh1 million monthly upkeep demanded by Ms. Gladys Jeruto Tagi, who he sired 2 children with.

In a replying affidavit filed before Nakuru Principal Magistrate Benjamin Limo, Kibet said he could only afford to cater for the children’s yearly National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) fees.

He also suggested that the two children be transferred to JK Primary School in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, which is a public institution and therefore eligible for government funding.

“I am financially strained at the moment and unable to offer more than what I am offering here and the applicant, who is my immediate neighbour at home, knows this fact very well,” stated Mr. Kibet.

He noted that he depends on friends and relatives for survival and therefore cannot be of any help to his children and Ms. Gladys.

The revelation by Collins raises more questions than answers considering that his family (Moi’s family) is among the richest in the country with multi-billion investments all over the world.

The Kenyan DAILY POST