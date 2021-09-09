Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Vocal Member of Parliament, Millie Odhiambo, has addressed those who keep attacking her for not having a biological child.

The beautiful legislator said she has accepted the will of God and moved on and people should give her a break.

Millie said she is a mother of the motherless and this is something that she is proud of.

“Those of you who always like attacking me for not having kids kindly have accepted the will of God and moved on.

“I’m a mother of the motherless and I’m proud of that,” she said.

The outspoken legislator has never been shy about her inability to conceive naturally.

Speaking in a past interview, Millie said she doesn’t consider childbearing as a big issue but admitted that women who are not able to conceive face a lot of stigma.

“I do not want to take the pain that childless women go through and trash it. But for me, childbearing is not really an issue I give a serious premium. It does not define me and women should rise above it; it should not define who they are,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.