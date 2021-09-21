Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko’s lawyer, Harrison Kinyanjui’s baby mama, has moved to court seeking to exhume their late daughter’s remains, arguing that there was foul play in her death.

In an application filed by her lawyer, Dunstan Omari, Tabbyrose Wamwitha accused Kinyanjui of being a freemason and sacrificing their daughter to appease the freemasons.

“The applicant herein believes that Harrison Kinyanjui practices and participates harmful religious practices known as a freemason,” read court documents.

Wamaitha claimed that their daughter died suddenly in October 2017 at the MP Shah Hospital at around 6.30 am after being rushed to the said hospital at around 4.00 am.

“The circumstances surrounding the deceased death would remain unraveled yet Wamwitha’s family has strong reasons to believe that there was foul play in the death of the minor,” Omari argues.

The child suffered from Down syndrome and heart complications prior to her death and she claims that the father was never supportive of the child’s medical condition.

She now wants the court to allow exhumation so that pathologists can establish the cause of her death.

However, Kinyanjui through his lawyer Geoffrey Makome, said he took the responsibility of a good father and opposed the exhumation saying their daughter died a natural death.

