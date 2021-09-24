Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 September 2021 – Saumu Mbuvi, the eldest daughter of former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has already found a new man to warm her heart after breaking up with controversial Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

Saumu revealed this while interacting with fans via a question-and-answer session.

One of her fans inquired whether she was looking forward to getting married in the future and she responded saying, “Of course yes, I even know who it will be already,”

Although she did not divulge details on her new lover, the big disclosure comes just months after she broke up with her politician baby daddy, Anwar Loitiptip.

She accused the skirt-chasing Senator of being violent and cheating on her with multiple women.

Anwar and Saumu dated for about two years but things went south after they welcomed their first child.

Anwar moved on after breaking up with Saumu and married her former close friend Aeedah Bambi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.