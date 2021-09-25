Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta after Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, dumped the Jubilee Party for United Democratic Alliance.

Though she is yet to make the official move, Waiguru has already indicated that she is ready to join UDA, a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking about the move on Friday, Sonko, who was impeached as a governor last year, said it is laughable that Uhuru protected Waiguru from being impeached last year and yet she has dumped him.

During Waiguru’s impeachment, Uhuru mobilised all state resources to ensure she doesn’t go home.

The Head of State even marshalled Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) senators to oppose a motion of impeaching Waiguru.

Sonko said despite all that efforts by the President, Waiguru has abandoned him.

The former county boss further urged Senators to uphold the constitution and not to be intimidated.

“And you senators do not be intimidated, you removed me because of the orders from above while I was defending the constitution. You left Ann Waiguru and now she has left Uhuru Kenyatta,” Mike Sonko said.

