Friday, September 17, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has threatened to sue the Kenyan government at the International Criminal Court over the ongoing massacre in Laikipia County.

For the last three weeks, there has been an ongoing security operation headed by interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, to flush out bandits, who have been causing mayhem in the expansive county.

In a video he shared on his Twitter timeline on Thursday, Miguna Miguna exposed armed police officers spraying an unarmed young man with bullets until he met his maker.

He also said the security officer committed the atrocity on September 13, 2021.

After he shared the video, Miguna asked Kenyans to rise against this brutality and liberate themselves from what he termed as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s dictatorship.

“THIS IS PURE EVIL! Kenyans must rise up and liberate themselves. #UhuruMustFall,”Miguna Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

