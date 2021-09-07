Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 7, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) Leader, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the man who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, and Amani National Congress(ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi are among political heavyweights who are keen to succeed the son of Jomo in 2022.

Commenting on Twitter, Miguna, who is a former political advisor to Raila Odinga, said as it stands, Deputy President William Ruto is the next President of Kenya.

Miguna said if Raila Odinga decides to vie for presidency in 2022, he will be vanquished by DP Ruto by 10 am during the Election Day.

“I’ve never been wrong on political strategy.

“That’s why Moi forced me into exile in 1987 and Conman @RailaOdinga begged me to ADVISE him in 2006 and 2017.

That’s why despot Uhuru Kenyatta is so SCARED of me he issued RED ALERTS. GET THIS: @WilliamsRuto will DEFEAT Raila at 10 AM,” Miguna wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST