Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 15 September 2021 – Beauty entrepreneur and brand influencer, Michelle Ntalami, has for the first time spoken about her marriage plans.

While interacting with her fans during a question-and-answer session, Michelle said her ideal partner should be loyal, kind, and intelligent.

He should also fear God and have a sense of humour, besides being attractive.

According to Michelle, such qualities are hard to find in one person and that’s why she has not settled down despite clocking late thirties.

Her latest revelations have left Netizens wondering whether she has dumped the LGBT community.

Here’s a screenshot of how she responded to a fan who asked her about her marriage plans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.