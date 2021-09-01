Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 1, 2021 – Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has revealed that Deputy President William Ruto is the most guarded second in command in Kenyan history.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on National Security on Wednesday, Matiang’i said, unlike other Vice Presidents who were guarded by less than 50 police officers, Ruto is guarded by 257 officers drawn from President Escort, General Service Unit (GSU), prison officers, and regular police.

Matiang’i also exposed the DP by saying he has 5 choppers at Wilson Airport that are always guarded by GSU officers.

The CS also said Ruto has acquired two hangars at Wilson Airport that are always guarded by GSU officers.

Matiangi appeared before the committee after he was summoned to explain why he withdrew security assigned to DP Ruto.

In his explanation, Matiang’i said Ruto‘s security was not withdrawn but was rearranged where GSU officers were replaced by Administration Police officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST