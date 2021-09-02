Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has revealed the main reason that led to the reshuffle of Deputy President William Ruto’s security personnel.

Speaking when he appeared before the National Assembly’s Committee on Administration and National Security yesterday, Matiang’i said Ruto had reassigned the elite GSU attached to him to undertake non-core functions that had nothing to do with his official duties.

According to a source who attended a closed-door session between the Interior CS and the parliamentary committee, Ruto had re-deployed the elite GSU attached to him to guard people he termed as ‘criminals’ who are a threat to the state.

“This is what forced the government to rearrange the security detail in the DP’s residences which saw officers from the General Service Unit taken away and replaced with officers from the critical Infrastructure and Vital Installation Unit of the Administration Police Service,” the source said.

The source intimated that the DP had allocated four of his elite GSU officers to Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and her Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi.

The two, who are DP Ruto’s diehards, had their security details withdrawn after they were arraigned on criminal charges.

Jumwa was arraigned for murder charges for the murder of ODM supporter Ngumbao Jola whereas Oscar Sudi was charged with hate speech.

The Kenyan DAILY POST