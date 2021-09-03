Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s life may be in real danger after Interior CS Fred Matiang’i embarked on a plan to reduce his security team.

This comes even as he exposed Ruto’s security detail in public following the controversial withdrawal of his elite GSU security detail and their subsequent replacement by AP officers; a move that has caused an uproar among the DP and his supporters.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Committee on Administration and National Security on Wednesday, Matiang’i revealed that Deputy President William Ruto is guarded by 257 police officers; something the DP’s allies have protested as exposing him to potential assassins.

Matiang’i now wants a new law adopted to change the entire legal structure governing the protection of senior government officials.

If enacted, the new law will cap the number of police officers attached to the holder of the office of Kenya’s deputy president at 30.

Matiang’i argued that the deployment of bodyguards should be regulated by the law to avoid the abuse of discretion that has seen some public officers allocated more officers than they deserve.

According to Matiang’i, the new law will also affect Members of Parliament and other individuals the state recognizes as Very Important Persons (VIPs) with the deputy president being the hardest hit in the new proposed amendments.

The Ministry also wants the bodyguards to Cabinet Secretaries and parliamentary leaderships capped at four police officers with MPs and constitutional office holders getting one police officer each.

The Kenyan DAILY POST