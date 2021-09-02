Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has responded to Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i after he exposed the properties he owns across the country.

Matiang’i, who appeared before the National Assembly’s National Security Committee on Wednesday, listed all properties that the DP owns, claiming they are all guarded by the state.

The properties included Weston Hotel, Murumbi Farm, ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch, Dolphine Hotel, Mata Farm, Private Residence in Elgon View, Eldoret, Koitalel Poultry Farm and Private Residence in Eldoret among others.

However, speaking on Thursday when he met a delegation of leaders from Nakuru County, Ruto said Matiang’i forgot to tell Kenyans that he is a self-made politician, who attributes his success and business acumen to the chicken business.

The DP further disclosed he sells 150,000 eggs per day out of which he is able to rake in at least Sh 1.5 million on a single day.

In addition, the DP added that much of his wealth comes from Safaricom dividends where he holds 400,000 shares.

“Now the OP people have gotten it 70% right but I don’t have a farm in ADC.

“They, however, forgot to add that I have 400,000 shares at Safaricom, the number of chickens I keep and the acreage of my farm. I have 200,000 chickens on my farm and I sell 150,000 eggs. From that I make KSh 1.5 million per day,” Ruto said.

