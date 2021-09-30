Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga, met members of Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF) on Tuesday.

During the meeting that was held at Safari Park Hotel, the members led by Equity Bank Chairman, Peter Munga and Royal Media Services (RMS) founder, SK Macharia, endorsed Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022 and vowed to ‘clean’ Raila Odinga’s name in Mt Kenya region.

But speaking on Wednesday, Gachagua said it is only President Uhuru Kenyatta who can undo the damage he did to Raila Odinga in Mt Kenya because he was the one who has been demonising Jakom for decades.

“The Mt Kenya Foundation did not demonize Hon Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta did.

“He gave it to us and we joined him with a chorus.

“If anybody wants to undo the damage, it will have to be the President.

“He can attempt, but he cannot undo it in his lifetime.

“We have not changed that perception about Raila Odinga,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST