Sunday, September 5, 2021 – Former State House comptroller, Matere Keriri, has warned the Kikuyu community against supporting Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid in 2022.

In an exclusive interview with one of the local publications on Saturday, Keriri, who was former President Mwai Kibaki’s right-hand man during his 10-year tenure, said Ruto is a politician driven by anger and revenge and he will become a very dangerous man once elected president in 2022.

Matere asked Kikuyus to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid because he is not vengeful like Ruto.

“Some of those eyeing the same seat are vindictive. They have so much anger. Why would a politician speak with so much anger? Raila has been mistreated so many times, have you ever seen Raila speaking with anger?” Matere said.

Matere’s endorsement is a big win for Raila Odinga since he is among the most influential leaders from the Mt Kenya region.

