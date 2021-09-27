Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wait Staff
Kenya
Java House Full-time Job
Apply by 16 October 2021
Wait Staff – Kenya
Role overview
FUNCTION
Other
INDUSTRY
Food & Beverages
YEARS OF EXPERIENCE
1-2 years
LOCATION
Nairobi
Job description
- Meet, greet and sit guests in a timely manner.
- Taking food and beverage orders from customers and ensure prompt service delivery.
- Cleaning, clearing and organizing table condiments.
- Presenting bills and give back correct change to the guest within the shortest time possible.
- Assist guests on easy menu navigation
- Attend to the tables and guarantee compliance to cleanliness standards
- Check the quality of the final servings and resolve any issues accordingly based on recommended food and beverage standards.
- Proper utilization of company resources.
- Ensure accurate stock take.
- Communication-attend shift briefings, communicate cautiously to the guest
- Ensure necessary orders for proper mis-en place are given to the manager for ordering.
How To Apply
