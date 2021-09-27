Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Wait Staff

Kenya

Java House Full-time Job

Apply by 16 October 2021

Wait Staff – Kenya

Role overview

FUNCTION

Other

INDUSTRY

Food & Beverages

YEARS OF EXPERIENCE

1-2 years

LOCATION

Nairobi

Job description

  • Meet, greet and sit guests in a timely manner.
  • Taking food and beverage orders from customers and ensure prompt service delivery.
  • Cleaning, clearing and organizing table condiments.
  • Presenting bills and give back correct change to the guest within the shortest time possible.
  • Assist guests on easy menu navigation
  • Attend to the tables and guarantee compliance to cleanliness standards
  • Check the quality of the final servings and resolve any issues accordingly based on recommended food and beverage standards.
  • Proper utilization of company resources.
  • Ensure accurate stock take.
  • Communication-attend shift briefings, communicate cautiously to the guest
  • Ensure necessary orders for proper mis-en place are given to the manager for ordering.

How To Apply

Click here to apply

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply