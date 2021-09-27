Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Health Committee Internship

To enable the Council achieve its mandate and vision, the Council wishes to recruit an Intern to support the Health Committee at the Council:

Scope of Assignments

Support the Health Committee in streamlining county activities in the Health sector for effective service delivery.

Responsibilities

Assist in researching and developing position papers for the committee in relation to all devolved functions of health

Assist in coordination of engagements for the health committee in consultation with the director of health services.

Collection, compilation and management of health related data generated from the Counties on key emerging issues.

Assist in establishing the current Bills before National Assembly, Senate and County

Assemblies on matters affecting health services;

Assist in monitoring the media coverage and generate briefs on matters related to the health function;

Working closely with the Health Technical Advisors in advising COG on matters related to all devolved health functions ;

Ensure easy access to Health updates, reports, and ensuring that the relevant parties have updated information

Ensure timely execution of COG Health Committees activities through regular follow ups

Support in organizing and coordinating committee meetings and preparing agendas

Prepare Reports on progress and achievements to the Committee as guided by the health committee annual work plan

Maintain and provide access to statutory registers and information required from time to time.

Undertake any other responsibilities as assigned by the supervisor.

Supervision

The Assignments will be task managed by the Council of Governors Health Committee supervised by and reporting to the Director Health Services.

Duration of the assignment

The internship duration is for a period of six (6) months.

Qualifications

Have a Bachelor of Science in Public Health, Medical Laboratory, Bachelor of Food Science & Nutrition, Health Services Management, Nursing, Clinical Medicine,Pharmacy or any other related field from a recognized institution

Certificate in Computer applications.

Experienced in undertaking comprehensive research;

Outstanding Interpersonal, analytical and communication skills;

Ability to follow deadlines, accuracy and attention to detail;

A high level of computer literacy and proficient in written and spoken English and

Kiswahili; and

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

How to Apply

Interested persons should send their CV with names and addresses of three referees and Cover letter ONLY to hrcog@cog.go.ke on or before Friday 1st October, 2021, indicating the

name of the position applying for in the subject on the email.

Council of Governors is an equal opportunity Employer.

Persons living with disabilities and Persons from the marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.