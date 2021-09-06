Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Internship Objective

The objective of the Central Bank of Kenya Internship Program is to develop and prepare young talent to take up employment opportunities that come up in the Kenyan Banking and Financial Sector. The Internship Program also provides participants with an excellent opportunity to gain work-place experience, expand knowledge, refine career goals and build professional networks, including mentors and valuable contacts.

Qualifications

A first degree from a recognized university in any of the following disciplines: Finance, Economics, Statistics, Banking, Accounting, Micro-Finance, Management or Social Sciences, Law, or related discipline or a Master’s degree in a relevant field;

Kenyan between 21 and 29 years of age;

Must have graduated within the last 24 months from the closing date of the advertisement and/or awaiting graduation;

Applicants must provide a recommendation/reference letter from the university attended; and

Should not have undertaken any other Internship Program or been exposed to work-place experience related to their area of study since graduating.

Personal Attributes

Should possess strong interpersonal and communication skills

Must be goal oriented, focused, dynamic, passionate and self-motivated

Must be a team player and have the ability to solve problems

Should possess high levels of integrity and professionalism

Must be computer proficient.

How to Apply

CBK hereby invites applications from qualified candidates for the Central Bank of Kenya Internship Program. Opportunities are available in the following functions; Finance, Research, Banking and Payment Services, Human Resources, Communications and Legal Services. Those interested are requested to submit their online applications using the link https://careers.centralbank.go.ke:8443, attaching a duly completed program application form, copies of academic certificates, transcripts/documents and a recommendation/reference letter from your learning institution. The application must be received on or before September 23, 2021.

Applicants are requested to note the following important information:

The Bank WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of the Internship Program. However, applicants who successfully complete the program are allowed to apply for any positions the Bank advertises after completion of the Internship Program.

The Bank is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing directly or indirectly, will result to disqualification.