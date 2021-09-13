Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITIES.

The KEMRI Graduate School is committed to providing its students with opportunities to gain and refine their research knowledge and skills. Are you currently enrolled with KEMRI Graduate School and you are searching for an opportunity to hone your research skills? We are offering internship opportunities of up to 12 months within our two projects. Only one student will be selected per project.

Schistosomiasis in preschool and schoolchildren along shores and on islands of Lake Victoria western Kenya: Investigation of eosinophil-cationic protein and fecal occult blood as potential- markers for schistosomiasis induced bowel This project is based in Mbita, Homabay county.

The selected candidate will be trained on the following:

Planning and executing research field activities

Running assays for Research project

Maintenance of project property inventory

Data analysis and manuscripts development for dissemination

Development and validation of an in-house phenotypic assay for the determination of HIV-1 drug resistance among patients failing second-line treatment in This project is based in Nairobi.

The selected candidate will be trained on the following:

Cell culture

Virus isolation, propagation and titration

Assay development and validation

Antiviral drug screening

Terms of engagement:

Successful candidates will be paid a monthly stipend without any other benefits. The trainees will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical insurance cover for the period of traineeship.

Applications should include the following:

Cover letter

Current CV including current phone contact number

Copies of certificates and transcripts

Certificate of Good

How To Apply

Applications should be sent through email to: GraduateSchool@kemri.org no later than 23rd September, 2021.