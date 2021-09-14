Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Nightingale Group Limited a duly registered company in Kenya is looking for Cleaners for a hospital set up in Chogoria town – to join their dynamic team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Dust, mop and sweep patient’s consultation/procedure rooms, nurses and surgical units and administrative offices

Clean and disinfect patients and staff washrooms

Clean mirrors and windows along with polishing fittings and fixtures

Empty trash receptacles and ensure proper segregation of waste according to hospital policies and color coding regulation as well as clean the waste

Help in movement of patients from one point of service to the other in case of need

Mix cleaning chemicals appropriately and use them in required ratios on different

Inform housekeeping supervisor of any cleaning equipment that may need repair or replacement

Any other duty assigned by the controlling officer

Education and Experience

K.C.S.E Certificate with a minimum of D+

Age: 21 years and above

Skills and Abilities

Good communication skills

Attention to detail

Multitasking

Ability to take and follow instructions

Customer service

Ability to work without supervision

Teamwork

The ability to follow health and safety standards

How To Apply

If you meet the above requirements and would wish to join our team, please send your application and an updated CV to info@nightingalegroup.co.ke by 5pm 17/09/2021. https://www.nightingalegroup.co.ke