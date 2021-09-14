Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Nightingale Group Limited a duly registered company in Kenya is looking for Cleaners for a hospital set up in Chogoria town – to join their dynamic team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Dust, mop and sweep patient’s consultation/procedure rooms, nurses and surgical units and administrative offices
- Clean and disinfect patients and staff washrooms
- Clean mirrors and windows along with polishing fittings and fixtures
- Empty trash receptacles and ensure proper segregation of waste according to hospital policies and color coding regulation as well as clean the waste
- Help in movement of patients from one point of service to the other in case of need
- Mix cleaning chemicals appropriately and use them in required ratios on different
- Inform housekeeping supervisor of any cleaning equipment that may need repair or replacement
- Any other duty assigned by the controlling officer
Education and Experience
- K.C.S.E Certificate with a minimum of D+
- Age: 21 years and above
Skills and Abilities
- Good communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Multitasking
- Ability to take and follow instructions
- Customer service
- Ability to work without supervision
- Teamwork
- The ability to follow health and safety standards
How To Apply
If you meet the above requirements and would wish to join our team, please send your application and an updated CV to info@nightingalegroup.co.ke by 5pm 17/09/2021. https://www.nightingalegroup.co.ke
