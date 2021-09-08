Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid has been dealt a severe blow after thousands of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) supporters from the Mt Kenya region and Nairobi dumped the party and joined Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Speaking at Chungwa House, where they were received by ODM leader Raila Odinga, they claimed they are tired of the politics of deceit and propaganda being propagated by Ruto and his allies.

They said they decided to join ODM because it is a national party with members across the country and it is the most democratic.

They also lauded ODM Party leader Raila Odinga for his commitment and good leadership of running the party with no discrimination.

“Tumechoka kutangatanga sasa tumerudi ODM. Kumbe chungwa ni tamu ivo, tumefurahia sana Baba (Raila Odinga) na tunakushukuru kwa kutukaribisha kwa chama cha ODM.

“Hatujui hata ni kwa nini tulikua tunakuchukia kumbe wewe ni mzuri ivi,” One of the defectors told Raila Odinga

The Kenyan DAILY POST