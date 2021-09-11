Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s latest undemocratic move may have just sealed his fate in Mt. Kenya after several aspirants ditched the UDA Party.

Mt. Kenya UDA aspirants’ caucus walked out of the party yesterday in protests over a recent endorsement made by Ruto.

Led by Kahio Ngomo, Chairman of Mt Kenya UDA aspirants, the caucus accused the DP of making undemocratic endorsements derailing their attempts to have fair nominations.

They called out the party for lacking democracy and national unity outlook and criticised the move to handpick leaders instead of leaving the aspirants to go for a free and fair nomination.

The irate aspirants, whilst banging tables at a press conference, vowed to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda until 2022 over dissatisfaction with Ruto and his UDA.

Perhaps to emphasize their decision to decamp from the party and for special effect, they all removed UDA branded merchandise including T-shirts and caps then walked out in protest.

They termed the move by the second in command to endorse some individuals as unacceptable and undemocratic.

“The UDA Party leader Deputy President has always pronounced himself that the party is for the hustlers and it will be built by the hustlers and we have always believed so, therefore we are surely shocked and dismayed and disturbed to see the party leader pronounce himself on some of the candidates he will support in the Murang’a county Monday this week.”

“We find this unacceptable, undemocratic subverting the will of UDA supporters. We are equally concerned that such a move is only perpetrated in Mt Kenya region,” the group chairman noted.

While meeting Murang’a leaders, Ruto praised Senator Kanga’ta, a move that was interpreted as his endorsement for the outspoken lawmaker.

