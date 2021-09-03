Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 3, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has received a huge boost after 600 Jubilee Party members dumped the ruling party and joined Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party.

The 600 members were from Mandera, Marsabit, Narok, Meru, and Tharaka Nithi counties.

They were welcomed at Chungwa House by Raila Odinga, who was accompanied by Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, on Friday.

Among the leaders that led the delegation to the Chungwa House included former Deputy governor of Embu County Hon Njoro the Mzungu, Nairobi business community chairman Mr. Gitonga, Former Jubilee women coordinator of Embu County Elly Joy, former Tharaka-Nithi CECM chairman and businessman(Hotel manager) Albert Mugambi and former Tharaka-Nithi County Deputy Governor Mr. Eliud Murethi.

During the meeting, Mr. Albert Mugambi offered his Hotel in Tharaka-Nithi town to be used for ODM consultative meetings.

