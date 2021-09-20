Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Flamboyant COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, is eating life with a big spoon even as the millions of workers whom he claims to represent live from hand to mouth.

Atwoli’s youthful wife, Mary Kilobi, has shared a video of him dancing while shopping at a high-end fashion store in Egypt.

She had accompanied her aging husband for official duties.

Atwoli was also in the company of Muhoroni Member of Parliament, Onyango Koyoo, whose appetite for female high school principals in his constituency is well known.

The flamboyant COTU boss may have spent a lot of money at the high-end fashion store since his taste for expensive clothes is well known.

Here’s the video that Mary Atwoli posted.

