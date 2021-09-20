Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – A section of leaders from Mount Kenya has appointed Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua as the region‘s spokesperson.

The leaders, led by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, and Kieni MP Kanini Kega, settled on Karua to represent Mt Kenya region at the national table.

During the unveiling, Karua revealed that the group has been engaged in ongoing talks with different political leaders with the aim of not just procuring positions for the Mount Kenya region but laying down policy for future generations in the region to get their fair share of the national cake.

“What position haven’t we held?” asked Karua as she went on to enumerate senior positions held in the government by members of the community.

The latest announcement is seen to strengthen speculation that Karua may be the region’s preferred candidate for the position of running mate.

