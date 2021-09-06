Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – Narc-Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, and The Service Party(TSP) leader, Mwangi Kiunjuri, are warming up to join the Kieleweke side of the government, going by recent photos posted on social media.

Kieleweke is a faction in the Jubilee Party that is aligned to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Previously, Mwangi and Karua were angling to the Tangatanga faction of the Jubilee Party which is led by Deputy President William Ruto.

On Monday, Karua and Mwangi met Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege and Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, who are Kieleweke diehards.

Information about this meeting was shared on social platforms by Kega and Sabina.

The two politicians described the meeting as friends meeting for a cup of tea.

It is still not clear what was discussed in that meeting but reports indicate that there is a plan by President Uhuru Kenyatta to hold another meeting in Sagana State Lodge.

Karua, Mwangi, and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria have vowed to unite all leaders in the Mt Kenya region before the next general election.

Here are photos of Kega, Sabina, Karua and Kiunjuri and other leaders meeting on Monday morning.

