Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has dismissed claims that Narc-Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua is the new spokesperson of the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

In an interview with Kameme FM, Kabogo, who is vying for the presidency in 2022, maintained that President Uhuru Kenyatta remains the Mt Kenya spokesperson until he retires in 2022.

According to Kabogo, the media came up with misinformation about Karua’s appointment and it was simply a position of a “convener” of meetings and not a “spokesperson” of the region.

Kabogo said the Mount Kenya Unity Forum, which called together all political parties in the region, had to seek for a person who had a higher grade of neutrality when it comes to political matters, to be convening meetings whenever the need arises.

Therefore, Martha Karua was found to be the fittest for the position and hence the appointment.

