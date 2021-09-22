Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Narc-Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has once again made another demand to presidential candidates who want Mt Kenya region votes during the 2022 presidential election.

According to Karua, the Mt Kenya region has 40 percent of total registered voters in the country, and that any presidential candidate must recognise that fact.

In an interview with one of the local publications, Karua, who on Monday was appointed as Interim Mt Kenya spokesperson, maintained that the position of Deputy President is non-negotiable for any presidential aspirants who want support from the Mt Kenya region.

Karua further maintained that any aspirant must give out a clear guideline on how his/her government will benefit the region in terms of development projects and economy.

She said the presidential candidate must assure the region of good coffee and tea prices since the region depends on two commodities for survival.

Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are among presidential candidates who have been wooing the vote-rich region to support their bids in 2022.

